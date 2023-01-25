Woman holding toddler injured in east Fort Worth drive-by shooting; 3 suspects in custody

A 20-year-old woman who was holding a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in east Fort Worth on Wednesday and three suspects are in custody, police said.

The Fort Worth Police Department said in a press release that officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Strong Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting call. The 20-year-old victim received a gunshot wound to her upper extremities, according to police, and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A toddler the woman dropped at the time of the shooting was also taken to a hospital. Police said the toddler was not shot and the injuries were not life threatening.

Officials said the initial investigation showed suspects had shot at the house from a vehicle. The officers tracked the suspect vehicle to the 5800 block of East Berry Street, but the driver refused to stop and led officers on a brief chase.

The vehicle finally stopped in the 6100 block of Truman Street. Police said they took three suspects into custody and located several weapons. It’s not clear if the weapons were found in the vehicle or another location.

