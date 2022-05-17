Woman holds husband at gunpoint over money she said he owed her, TN cops say

A woman is facing multiple domestic violence charges after deputies say she held her husband at gunpoint over money she said he owed her, according to Tennessee court documents.

The 44-year-old woman went to the Memphis home of her husband, to whom she is legally married but does not live with, on May 15 and had an argument with him over money, according to an affidavit.

The woman claimed that her husband was one week late on a regular payment he’d been sending her for the past five years, according to documents. She told him that because he was late on the payment, she was being kicked out of her apartment.

She then pulled a handgun out of her purse and said, “It’s about to get bad in here,” court documents say, and pointed the gun at him as they continued to argue. Their daughter was also present in the room.

The husband grabbed his phone and went into his office to call authorities.

When law enforcement arrived, the woman told deputies that she had gone to her husband’s home to comb her daughter’s hair and that the she and her husband had engaged in an argument about her financial situation, court documents say.

She told officers that her husband tried to grab her purse and that she took the gun out but did not point it at him.

She faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic assault with bodily harm, court records show.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

