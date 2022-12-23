Woman holds Walmart employee hostage, asks for a news anchor, Mississippi video shows

A 21-year-old was shot and killed by police after she held a Walmart employee hostage, Mississippi authorities said.

Corlunda McGinister was shot and killed by a Richland police officer the evening of Dec. 21 during a hostage situation at a Walmart, according to a news release from The Mississippi Department of Public Safety. No other injuries occurred during the incident.

Video from the scene shows McGinister, who is from West Helena, Arkansas, holding a person wearing a Walmart vest hostage with a gun, WAPT reported. In the video, officers tell McGinister to put the gun down, but she insists on seeing a news anchor.

Another video showed McGinister yelling that she needed help after officers asked her to put her hands up, The Associated Press reported.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, the news release said.

“It’s devastating for all parties involved — the officers, everybody that was involved in this situation,” Richland police chief Nick McLendon told WAPT. “You know, with the Christmas season coming, mental health is a big deal because of the stress involved in the Christmas season.”

Richland is less than 10 miles outside of Jackson.

