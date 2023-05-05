Woman who was home alone nearly shot after answering her door. She fired back

A man and a woman shot at each other Thursday night in central Fresno.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Roosevelt avenue near Franklin avenue.

Fresno Police said a woman, who was home alone, answered her front door after a man who she’s known knocked.

An argument ensued shortly after, prompting the man to try to shoot the woman.

The man instead missed and shot a window.

The woman, however, was armed, too — and she would not miss.

She struck the man once in the thigh.

Lt. Israel Reyes said the man tried shooting the woman once more – but missed again – then fled the scene.

Police eventually located the man trying to hide at a nearby residence occupied by people who he knew.

Police said a handgun was found at the residence and the man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

He remained detained after being taken to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center for a nonlife-threatening injury.

The woman was not struck but remained shaken by the incident.

Reyes said the man and woman knew each other but it wasn’t clear how.

Reyes said the two were not romantically involved nor neighbors.