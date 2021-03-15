Woman on homemade raft rescued from lower Niagara River

Best Life
Is there anything as idealized as small-town life? For many people, the white picket fences, friendly neighbors, and main street lined with quaint mom-and-pop shops paint the perfect picture of the American Dream. But in reality, small towns aren’t immune to problems; in fact, some are just as threatening as bigger cities. To find out which in particular you should be aware of, we crunched the numbers to find out the most dangerous small town in America.First, let’s clarify what we mean by “small town.” For starters, we focused our analysis on towns and small cities with populations ranging from 5,000 to 100,000 residents. We then narrowed the list down to the top 25 of the 100 towns with the highest violent crime rates (as recorded by the FBI and assembled by News+), which was the most important factor in our Danger Index.From there, we used FBI data for property crime per capita, as well as the rate of pedestrian fatalities by congressional district (as compiled by Smart Growth America’s 2019 Most Dangerous Districts report). Finally, we factored in unemployment rate by congressional district, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, considering research has shown that a 1 percent change in the unemployment rate is typically found to increase property crime by up to 2 percent.We then gave each metric a weighted value before running them through our exclusive algorithm to see how each small town scored on our 100-point scale Danger Index. Overall, the most dangerous small towns were located overwhelmingly in the Sun Belt and Midwest. And while we were analyzing towns with up to 100,000 people, the largest town on our list had 74,330 people; most were much smaller, with 30,000 or fewer residents. Read on to find out which small town is the most dangerous one in country, and to see if any in your state land on the list. Read the original article on Best Life. 25 Bastrop, Louisiana Population: 10,595Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 144.41Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,151.49Pedestrian fatality rate per 100,000 residents: 2.23Unemployment rate: 5.5 percentDanger Index Score: 66.06 24 East Point, Georgia Population: 35,791Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 117.91Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,032.82Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.29Unemployment rate: 5.0 percentDanger Index Score: 67.18 23 Albany, Georgia Population: 74,330Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 117.45Property crime per 10,000 residents: 487.02Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.42Unemployment rate: 9.4 percentDanger Index Score: 68.47 22 Selma, California Population: 24,641Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 120.94Property crime per 10,000 residents: 335.62Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.66Unemployment rate: 9.6 percentDanger Index Score: 68.84 21 Lumberton, North Carolina Population: 21,683Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 181.25Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,382.65Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 1.96Unemployment rate: 4.3 percentDanger Index Score: 70.69 20 Gallup, New Mexico Population: 23,528Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 172.56Property crime per 10,000 residents: 700.44Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.28Unemployment rate: 5.5 percentDanger Index Score: 70.69 19 Inkster, Michigan Population: 24,548Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 131.99Property crime per 10,000 residents: 294.93Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.43Unemployment rate: 8.5 percentDanger Index Score: 71.97 18 Cocoa, Florida Population: 17,825Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 207.01Property crime per 10,000 residents: 678.82Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.94Unemployment rate: 5.6 percentDanger Index Score: 73.02 17 Florida City, Florida Population: 12,297Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 207.01Property crime per 10,000 residents: 678.82Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.94Unemployment rate: 5.6 percentDanger Index Score: 73.02 16 Americus, Georgia Population: 15,838Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 110.32Property crime per 10,000 residents: 759.04Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.42Unemployment rate: 9.4 percentDanger Index Score: 74.97 15 Selma, Alabama Population: 19,283Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 180.47Property crime per 10,000 residents: 773.74Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.8Unemployment rate: 6.8 percentDanger Index Score: 76.66 14 Barstow, California Population: 23,894Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 151.08Property crime per 10,000 residents: 475.43Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.11Unemployment rate: 8.5 percentDanger Index Score: 76.89 13 Lake City, Florida Population: 12,186Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 152.63Property crime per 10,000 residents: 719.68Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.79Unemployment rate: 6.2 percentDanger Index Score: 77.94 12 College Park, Georgia Population: 14,724Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 189.49Property crime per 10,000 residents: 954.22Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.29Unemployment rate: 5.0 percentDanger Index Score: 78.11 11 Highland Park, Michigan Population: 10,810Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 173.91Property crime per 10,000 residents: 279.37Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.43Unemployment rate: 8.5 percentDanger Index Score: 79.25 10 Ecorse, Michigan Population: 9,213Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 161.73Property crime per 10,000 residents: 372.2Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.43Unemployment rate: 8.5 percentDanger Index Score: 79.67 9 Hartsville, South Carolina Population: 7,837Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 196.5Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,042.49Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.34Unemployment rate: 5.1 percentDanger Index Score: 83.15 8 Opa Locka, Florida Population: 16,835Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 222.16Property crime per 10,000 residents: 642.71Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.98Unemployment rate: 5.0 percentDanger Index Score: 83.33 7 Dillon, South Carolina Population: 6,648Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 191.04Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,090.55Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.34Unemployment rate: 5.1 percentDanger Index Score: 83.52 6 Espanola, New Mexico Population: 10,030Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 267.20Property crime per 10,000 residents: 555.33Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.28Unemployment rate: 5.5 percentDanger Index Score: 83.96 5 Anniston, Alabama Population: 22,205Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 331.01Property crime per 10,000 residents: 771.00Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 1.57Unemployment rate: 5.9 percentDanger Index Score: 84.19 4 Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Population: 31,864Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 168.84Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,379.30Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.34Unemployment rate: 5.1 percentDanger Index Score: 87.73 3 Lake City, South Carolina Population: 6,809Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 187.99Property crime per 10,000 residents: 644.73Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 4.05Unemployment rate: 6.7 percentDanger Index Score: 88.48 2 Monroe, Louisiana Population: 49,677Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 300.54Property crime per 10,000 residents: 935.24Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.23Unemployment rate: 5.5 percentDanger Index Score: 88.61 1 Bessemer, Alabama Population: 26,592Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 286.93Property crime per 10,000 residents: 903.66Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.80Unemployment rate: 6.8 percentDanger Index Score: 100.00