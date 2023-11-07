Woman in hospital, man in custody after reported shooting in Springfield

Nov. 6—A woman is in the hospital and a man is in custody after a reported shooting Monday evening in Springfield.

Springfield police said the shooting was reported at 5:52 p.m. in the area of Limestone Street and Fremont Avenue.

A woman was taken to the hospital, police said. CareFlight was originally put on standby, but was later canceled.

Police found a suspect in an alley in the area, and took him into custody, police said.