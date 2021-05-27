Woman hospitalized after Arlington domestic shooting expected to survive, police say

James Hartley
·2 min read

A woman found unconscious with a gunshot wound after an Arlington domestic shooting that left three other people dead Wednesday is expected to survive, authorities said Thursday.

A resident of the Windsprint apartment complex found the injured woman in the passenger seat of a car that belonged to the suspect in what police believe was a double murder-suicide. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery, police said. Her name has not been released.

Investigators said Christopher Baker, 36, shot the woman, who was an acquaintance, in the head before kicking in the door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment at 2305 Windsprint Way in east Arlington. Inside the apartment, Baker shot and killed 43-year-old Chasity Williams and her 15-year-old son, Damajay Joseph Williams, police said.

Baker then turned the gun on himself, police said Thursday. He was found dead in the apartment.

Investigators said Wednesday there were two firearms next to the bodies in Williams’ apartment, leading them to consider the possibility someone else might have shot Baker. On Thursday, a police spokesman confirmed Baker’s handgun was the only one fired.

Police said Ring camera video showed Baker kick in the door and immediately start shooting. Deputy Police Chief Chris Cook said it was unlikely Williams and her son had time to defend themselves.

Chasity Williams obtained her license to carry a handgun earlier in May and recently bought a firearm, family members told police.

Family members also told police that Chasity Williams and Baker had a past dating relationship. Cook said police had previously responded to two domestic disturbance calls at the apartment in April. One call resulted in an offense and one was just an argument, Cook said.

Damajay Williams was a sophomore at Mansfield High School, according to Mansfield Independent School District officials.

The high school’s principal sent a letter to parents and students saying the school “will miss him dearly” and is handling the tragedy with “extreme delicacy. There will be extra counselors on campus to help our students and staff as they go through the grieving process.”

Recommended Stories

  • Morocco moves to vaccinate prison inmates 45 and up

    About 300 inmates in a prison near the Moroccan capital have been vaccinated against COVID-19, among the latest prisoners to benefit from a vaccination campaign that authorities say reflects a commitment to protect a population considered especially vulnerable. Inmates age 45 and older lined up Wednesday for AstraZeneca vaccine shots at Al Arjat 1 prison in Sale, where both men and women are incarcerated. “From the start of the pandemic we weren't afraid, but thanks to this vaccination we will be protected,” an inmate named Habiba said after her jab.

  • PEOPLE in 10: The News That Defined the Week PLUS Derek Hough Joins Us

    Kate Middleton and Prince William return to where they first fell in love, Ryan Sutter reveals he has Lyme disease, Selena Gomez gives us Britney Spears vibes with throwback video and Emma Stone dishes on working with Emma Thompson in "Cruella"

  • 28-year-old woman found dead inside Framingham apartment

    A homicide victim is underway after a woman was found dead in a Framingham apartment.

  • What the 'nonpolitical' startup leader teaches us about company culture

    All eyes have recently been on Basecamp, which lost about a third of its workforce at the end of last month after banning “societal and political discussions” at work. Late last year, Coinbase was embroiled in a similar controversy after its CEO declared that political activism at work is a distraction, leading to a smaller but still significant employee exodus.

  • Mali's president and premier resign following military takeover

    BAMAKO (Reuters) -Mali's interim president and prime minister resigned on Wednesday, two days after they were arrested by the military, an aide to the vice president said, deepening a political crisis and potentially setting up a standoff with international powers. President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were taken to a military base outside the capital on Monday after a Cabinet reshuffle in which two officers lost their posts. The intervention led by Vice President Assimi Goita has jeopardised Mali's transition back to democracy after a coup in August overthrew former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

  • Texans salary cap space could see $25.7 million windfall in 2022

    The Houston Texans could see an extra $25.7 million cap space as the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for 2022.

  • Flooding issues despite ongoing drought

    AccuWeather's Geoff Cornish talked to Jeff Firth about the flooding problem in Devil's Lake, North Dakota.

  • Shania Twain Wants to Sing in a Trio With Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (Exclusive)

    ET spoke with singer Shania Twain about her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood beginning this December. ET also spoke with another soon-to-be Las Vegas resident, Usher, who is set to headline his own residency at Caesars Palace. But first, Usher will host the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, airing May 27 on Fox.

  • Jerry O’Connell shares his takeaway from Stand by Me costar Wil Wheaton’s childhood abuse revelations

    "I wish I was older back then," laments the actor.

  • K-9’s hot car death while deputy slept inside home was ‘avoidable,’ Georgia police say

    The dog’s handler has since been demoted.

  • César Prieto: Cuban baseball player defects on Florida trip

    Cuban officials confirm César Prieto left their delegation during a pre-Olympic tournament.

  • Bird claims its latest scooter is its most eco-friendly design yet

    Internally, Bird Three features a battery with a capacity of "up to 1 kWh."

  • Family of Jamal Sutherland, Schizophrenic Black Man Who Died in South Carolina Jail, to Receive $10 Million Settlement

    Cities across the country are finding out the hard way that if nothing is done about police violence committed against its Black citizens, the streets will continue to see protests and civil unrest, and the taxpayers will continue to have their pockets burdened by lawsuit settlements to police brutality victims or their families.

  • In the Heights Star Anthony Ramos Says He Was Told to Be 'Ethnically Ambiguous' in His Career

    "I want to be hired for who the f— I am," said Anthony Ramos of being told to be “ethnically ambiguous” to avoid being typecast in the "Latino box"

  • The Second Mercury Retrograde of 2021 Is Basically Guaranteed to Bring Back Your Ex

    And it's in Gemini.

  • LANCO's Chandler Baldwin Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Selah Rose with Wife Natalie: 'So Blessed'

    Chandler Baldwin and his wife Natalie announced exclusively with PEOPLE in November that they were expecting their first baby

  • Queen Elizabeth's Lady-in-Waiting Describes What Prince Philip Was Like as a Husband

    “I loved the way he would boost the Queen's ego by telling her how lovely she looked on their way to an engagement,” Lady Prudence Penn said.

  • Blake Shelton Admits Reba McEntire Was "Hard on Me" for His Tweets

    This explains a lot ...

  • Queen Was ‘Gobsmacked’ Over Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s Mental Health Series

    Courtesy of AppleThe queen gave Prince Harry permission to make his documentary series on mental health with Oprah Winfrey, believing it would focus on military veterans, it was claimed today, and is reported to have been aghast when Harry used the five part Apple TV+ show to slam his father and the monarchy.“Those around the queen and Prince Charles are absolutely gobsmacked by what has happened,” a source described as being “close to Buckingham Palace” told DailyMail.com, adding, “It is a question of trust, and honestly any of that is hanging by a thread at the moment.“No one within the Palace circles has anything but sympathy for Harry's trauma and troubled life, but there is upset and discomfort at him sharing it on an international television show.“Certainly the intimate detail of his hardships paint a very negative picture of his family and upbringing. Many people have a different view.”The Mail’s sources claimed that the terms in which Harry had initially pitched the show to the queen were viewed as “clearly misleading.”The dramatic pushback from palace sources came as Apple announced that Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are to host a follow up town hall-style event to their mental health documentary. Apple TV+ also said on Wednesday that the five-part show, The Me You Can’t See drove an increase in new viewers of 25 percent to the platform. Apple TV+ said that the new single spin-off show, entitled, The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward will be available for free on Apple TV+ on Friday. It will feature Harry and Oprah talking to some of the “advisers and participants” in the original show for what Apple described as “a thought-provoking, wide-ranging conversation about mental health and emotional well-being, and where we go from here.”Prince Harry to Oprah: Prince Charles and the Royal Family ‘Bullied’ MeParticipants in the series included Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams (son of the late actor Robin Williams), and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead. Harry and Meghan’s Archewell website said that Friday’s show would feature Close and Williams along with other experts in the field who contributed to the original documentary series. The post on the Archewell site added, “The subjects go deeper into their own stories from the series, the experts share their guidance, and together they begin to answer the critical question: Where do we go from here?”Apple said last week’s show was particularly popular in the U.K., with Apple TV+ seeing “a 40 percent increase in average weekend viewership,” in that territory, according to a report in The Times.The news that Harry is to take to the airwaves again is likely to be received with weary resignation at Buckingham Palace. Although many family members and courtiers would prefer that Harry kept a lower profile, they now accept that is unlikely to happen in the near future.They will, however, likely hope that Harry will not use the discussion to again heap criticism on his family, specifically his father, who Harry accused of telling him he had to “suffer” in the original show because he had. Harry also suggested that Charles was damaged by the parenting he received from the queen and Prince Philip.Harry said, “My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, ‘Well, it was like that for me so it’s going to be like that for you,’” The Daily Beast reported. “That doesn’t make sense. Just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer. Actually quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences you had, you can make it right for your kids.”The royals subsequently hit back with a source telling the Mail on Sunday that the queen was “deeply upset” and that Charles was feeling “wretched” about the situation.However, today’s salvo, which comes close to outright accusing Harry of deceiving the queen, suggests a possible hardening of royal attitudes to Harry’s TV career. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fans have determined the most hated episode of 'Friends,' and Ross and Rachel haters will probably agree

    IMDb viewers rated the best and worst episodes of the NBC sitcom. The worst has Ross, Rachel, and Emily. The best focuses on Monica and Chandler.