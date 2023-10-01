Woman hospitalized after attack by 3 pit bulls near Little Boston, dogs euthanized

NORTH KITSAP – A woman was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment after she was attacked by three pit bulls off Gamble Place, near the border of the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe's reservation and unincorporated Kitsap County, earlier this month, according to officials and reports about the incident.

In a statement sent to the Kitsap Sun on Thursday by a spokesperson for the tribe and its police department, the 72-year-old victim's injuries were described as not life threatening, but the person was said to still be in the hospital for treatment nearly two weeks after the incident. On Friday, a spokesperson for the hospital described the woman's condition as satisfactory.

The statement said that in the attack on Sept. 17, three pit bull dogs that had been living in a household on the tribe's reservation attacked a non-tribal neighbor who lived in unincorporated Kitsap County, just outside the boundaries of the reservation. Shortly after the attack, tribal police euthanized the animals.

Kitsap County sheriff's deputies also responded to the incident after the victim called 911 to report that she had been attacked by her neighbor's dogs, according to their reports about the incident. When deputies arrived, they found the three pit bulls barking aggressively at firefighters who also responded. Firefighters used a horn to get the dogs to retreat, and responders moved in to retrieve the woman, who had made it to her house. As they drove down the long driveway to her home, firefighters spotted shredded clothing strewn about the yard, one of the deputies noted.

The woman was found lying on the floor, covered in blood and wounds, one of the deputies wrote. Before she was taken to the Seattle hospital for treatment, she described the attack and said she had been outside in her yard when the dogs approached her, started biting her and would not stop. She noted that she had filed complaints about the dogs previously.

A tribal police officer reported that the dogs were owned by a woman who at the time was being held at the Kitsap County Jail on an unrelated matter, one of the deputies wrote. She was contacted, and her sister and daughter were called to assist with securing the dogs.

When she arrived, the sister attempted to secure the three dogs, but they began barking and started to charge at her. She screamed at them and struck one of the dogs in the face, and the two deputies and the officer that had responded drew their firearms and yelled at the dogs, causing them to stop. The group moved away.

The owner's daughter arrived and reported that she had been the primary person assisting with the care of the dogs while her mother was in jail and said she had fed the dogs and walked them that day.

"(The daughter) stated she has been having issues with random individuals who knew her mother, showing up at the residence and using drugs," one of the deputies wrote. "(The daughter) believed someone may have entered the residence, and did not shut a door."

The daughter was able to secure the dogs, who were then euthanized by tribal police.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Three pit bulls euthanized following attack near Little Boston