Woman hospitalized after being pulled from inside of trash truck in New Hampshire

A woman was hospitalized after she was pulled from the inside of a trash truck in New Hampshire on Monday, officials said.

The operator of a waste truck was driving in the area of 185 Beech Hill Drive in Manchester around 12:30 p.m. when he looked at the camera system and spotted a woman in the bed of the vehicle, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

The driver called 911 and firefighters were able to pull the woman from the “belly” of the trash truck after about 20 or 30 minutes, Manchester Fire Battalion Chief David Flurey told Boston 25 News.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was said to be “conscious and alert” when she was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of her injuries.

Investigators are now working to determine how the woman ended up inside the truck.

Flurey noted that she wasn’t homeless.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

