Woman hospitalized after being shot multiple times while inside her apartment
Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times through the wall of her apartment building.
Police said around 2:10 a.m., officers were called out to some apartments at 934 Mayson Turner Road NW. When they got to the apartments they found a woman who had been shot multiple times.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
EMS took the victim to a hospital for treatment.
Police said she was inside of her apartment when shots came through the apartment and hit her.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘I feel like I have a hole in me’: Father remembers son killed in S. Korea Halloween accident
WATCH FULL DEBATE: Kemp, Abrams face off for final time before election day for Georgia governor
4 killed, including 3 high school students, in northwest Georgia crash, district says
Police have not released the victim’s identity or condition.
It’s unclear if police have identified any potential suspects.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: