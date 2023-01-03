Phoenix police

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured in what appears to be a domestic violence incident.

Sgt. Brian Bower, a department spokesperson, said that officers responded to a fast-food restaurant near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 10:24 a.m. Tuesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries. Bower said it appears the shooting suspect was the woman’s ex-boyfriend who fled the area before officers arrived.

Bower did not identify the man as of Tuesday afternoon and did not give further information regarding the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman hospitalized after being shot in Phoenix