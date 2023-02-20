Woman hospitalized after being shot by police Sunday evening on Chenault Road

Kentucky State Police are investigating a police shooting Sunday evening that left a woman in the hospital, according to a statement from the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said in a statement that Third Division officers responded to the 9100 block of Chenault Road after 5:30 p.m. after reports of a woman waving a gun.

"Responding officers gave multiple verbal commands for the woman to drop the weapon -- the suspect refused to comply and was struck by police gunfire," Gwinn-Villaroel said.

The chief said medical aid was given to the woman immediately after the shooting and was reported to be conscious and alert while being taken to the hospital.

“I have spoken to LMPD Chief Gwinn-Villaroel regarding an officer-involved shooting this evening. The Chief informed me the incident involved a woman brandishing a firearm on a residential street, who advanced on LMPD officers and, after several verbal commands, the officers responded and the suspect was struck by gunfire. LMPD rendered immediate aid and her condition is unknown," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a statement. "I am grateful no LMPD officers were harmed in this encounter and thankful no members of the public were injured during this incident. I am also thankful footage of this incident was captured on a body-worn camera. We will update the public on this incident as information becomes available.”

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: LMPD shooting on Chenault Road