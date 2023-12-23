Woman hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in Carnegie, police say
Police are investigating an overnight stabbing in an Allegheny County borough.
The Allegheny County Police Department said 911 officials learned of a stabbing in the 400 block of 3rd Avenue in Carnegie around midnight.
First responders found a woman stabbed multiple times. Police say she was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.
Homicide Unit detectives are investigating this incident, and anyone with information should call the County Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
