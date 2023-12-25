Woman hospitalized after brutal attack in Long Beach

A woman is recovering from serious injuries after she was attacked by a man in Long Beach early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. as Beth Quintana was leaving work in the area of 25th Street and Cedar Avenue. She told police that an unknown man with a knife approached her, demanded her personal property and then assaulted her, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

In a GoFundMe campaign, her roommate says Beth suffered a broken nose, a broken finger, a black eye, bruises to her face and a concussion.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, police said. Beth was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

She was unable to confirm if any of her property was taken, according to police.

“Thank you everyone for your prayers,” Beth shared in a Facebook comment. “The guy had a knife but I was able to get it from him. I fought for my life and I made it. I’m not ok but with time I will be.”

No description of the suspect was released.

The GoFundMe was established to help Beth cover unpaid time off from work and her medical bills, her roommate says.

Anyone with information should call Long Beach Police at (562) 435-6711.

