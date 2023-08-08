Woman hospitalized in critical condition following shark attack at New York beach

A woman was attacked by a shark Monday evening at New York City's Rockaway Beach. Photo courtesy of NYC Department of Parks and Recreation/Website

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Monday night after being attacked by a shark off New York City's Rockaway Beach, authorities said, making it the latest shark attack among a spate that have been reported in the state.

The New York City Police Department's public information office said the woman was attacked shortly before 6 p.m. off the coast of Rockaway Beach at 59th Street.

Emergency services were deployed to the coast where they found the woman suffering from a serious leg injury, the New York City Fire Department said in a statement.

"All indications appear to be a shark bite," it said.

The woman has been identified only as 50 years old. She was transported in critical condition to Jamaica Hospital.

The New York City Parks and Recreation Department said authorities cleared the beach to aid a helicopter search for the shark, which failed to locate the fish.

"We hope for a full recovery for this swimmer," the department said in a statement.

"Though this was a frightening event, we want to remind New Yorkers that shark bites in Rockaway are extremely rare. We remain vigilant in monitoring the beach and always clear the water when a shark is spotted."

The incident comes after at least three other people were attacked by sharks last month off Long Island.

On July 3, a 15-year-old who was surfing was bitten on his left foot, while two adults suffered shark bites the next day. None suffered life-threatening injuries, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a statement.

The spate of attacks has prompted Suffolk County officials to increase sark patrols, while New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that shark-monitoring drones will be used to canvass beaches for the fish.