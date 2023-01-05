Woman hospitalized in critical condition after stabbing at Mohawk residence

A 26-year-old woman was hospitalized and in critical condition after being stabbed Wednesday outside a Mohawk residence.

At 2:34 p.m. Jan. 4, officers of the Mohawk Police Department and New York State Police arrived at 30 E. Main St. in the village of Mohawk in response to a reported stabbing.

Arriving officers discovered Tkeyah LaPlante outside the residence with multiple stab wounds to the chest area. She was immediately transported by MOVAC ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Utica, troopers said, where she was listed in critical condition Thursday.

Police investigate the crime scene at 30 East Main St. in Mohawk

Taylor Goodhines, a 21-year-old who lives at another residence on East Main Street, was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Troopers said a motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Mohawk stabbing: 26-year-old in critical condition, charges filed