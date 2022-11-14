Woman hospitalized after fiery crash near trailhead in Leawood, police say

One woman was taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon following a crash in a parking lot near Tomahawk Creek trailhead in Leawood, according to police.

Officers were called around 2 p.m. to the parking lot of the Tomahawk Creek trailhead near the intersection of 117th Street and Tomahawk Creek Parkway on a report of a vehicle on fire there, police said in a statement. There the officers found a 51-year-old woman trapped inside her vehicle, pulling her from the front seat as other officers used fire extinguishers to douse the flames, police said.

The Leawood Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Crash investigators believe the woman was driving east on Town Center Drive from Roe Avenue and failed to stop at an intersection before crashing into a car in the Tomahawk Creek trail parking lot. The fire was believed to have started after the vehicle struck the parked car and a nearby tree, police said.

Police said the trailhead was closed as of Monday and the investigation was ongoing.

Police were asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700.