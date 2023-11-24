Thanksgiving shooting on Cape Cod leaves woman hospitalized

Police have launched an investigation after a Thanksgiving shooting on Cape Cod left a woman hospitalized.

Officers responded to Hamden Circle in Hyannis around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

The woman was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

The incident is still under investigation by Barnstable police.

Those with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Kevin Connolly at 508-778-3874 or to email 214@barnstablepolice.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

