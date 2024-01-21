Woman hospitalized after ice falls 40 feet onto her at Waterfall Canyon

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — A woman was hospitalized with minor injuries Saturday after officials said she was struck by ice that fell from a frozen waterfall.

Matthew Hess with Weber Fire said they responded to Waterfall Canyon at approximately 10 a.m.

Woman’s body found near dumpster in Millcreek

The woman, described as being middle-aged, was reportedly recreating at Waterfall Canyon with her friends and family. She was standing below the frozen waterfall when ice fell on her from about 40 feet, hitting her back and head, Hess said.

Weber County Search and Rescue responded and helped bring her down the mountain, where she was transported to a local hospital.

No further information has been released at this time.

The National Park Service said while hiking in the winter can be a beautiful thing, it is important to keep various safety tips in mind. There are several things people can do to keep safe — both before and during the activity.

Before heading out, NPS said to be prepared, know where you are going, check the weather forecast, know trail conditions, and discuss your plans with others, to name a few.

While hiking, it is helpful to have snowshoes and traction devices, know your route, be avalanche aware, and keep off the ice, NPS said.

“Remember — when you head outdoors you leave behind the established comforts of home: food and water; shelter from the sun, wind, and weather; and easy access to emergency services,” NPS said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.