Woman hospitalized after man shoots her in Dade City, deputies say

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is in the hospital after a man shot her following a domestic argument in Dade City, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 37300 block of Oak Street regarding a domestic argument that escalated.

Officials said the man shot the woman.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and the man was arrested.

No further details were provided.

This is an ongoing investigation.

