Woman hospitalized after report of Thanksgiving shooting in Hyannis. What we know.

HYANNIS — A woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting was reported to police Thursday night on Hamden Circle.

Barnstable police are investigating, according to a press release on the department's Facebook page, which also labeled the incident as targeted, and not random.

The woman "sustained apparent gunshot injuries," according to a report received by the police around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Hyannis Fire Department rescuers took her to Cape Cod Hospital.

This would be at least the third shooting in Hyannis in 2022 and this year. A drive-by shooting in downtown Hyannis occurred in June and there was a shooting in late December 2022 on Crocker Street. On Nov. 14, police arrested two men in Hyannis after a car stop. Both men faced gun charges — including possessing a large capacity firearm and possessing a large capacity feeding device. The two pleaded not guilty to the charges at their arraignments in Barnstable District Court.

The scene on Thursday night at Hamden Circle in Hyannis, where police responded to a reported shooting.

The Cape Cod Times mobile app gets you to the heart of the matter — fast. Whether breaking news, sports, entertainment or weather get succinct, personalized coverage along with award-winning videos, captivating photography, and interactive user features. Download the app.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Thanksgiving shooting in Hyannis: What we know so far