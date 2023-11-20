Woman hospitalized after reported assault at Carowinds Camp Wilderness Resort

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was hospitalized following a reported assault at Carowinds Camp Wilderness Resort, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Nov. 18 between 3:15 a.m. and 3:40 a.m. outdoors at 14535 Carowinds Boulevard. The initial 911 call came in as an assault with a deadly weapon.

The police report states that a 38-year-old woman suffered injuries in an aggravated assault and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The woman and the suspect did not know each other, according to the police report.

This case remains under investigation.

Carowinds released the following statement to Queen City News:

“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to an altercation at Carowinds Camp Wilderness Resort and Campgrounds.

Following an investigation, law enforcement authorities have confirmed that there was no evidence of a shooting. Carowinds is fully cooperating with local law enforcement agencies as they investigate this matter.

Our primary focus remains the safety and security of our guests and associates.”

This is a developing story ; check back for updates.

