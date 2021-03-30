Woman hospitalized in second St. Petersburg shooting of the day

Josh Fiallo, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

ST. PETERSBURG — A woman was shot and seriously injured at 2216 18th Avenue S on Tuesday evening, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, police said. No other details about the shooting — including a potential motive — were released.

The shooting is the second of the day in St. Petersburg.

Earlier in the day, officers responded to a report of a shooting with an injury outside a home on Fargo Street South, which runs south from 11th Avenue South, police said. The victim, a man, was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Neither victim in each shooting has been publicly identified.

Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said Tuesday evening that more information will be released by authorities when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

