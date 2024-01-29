Woman hospitalized after shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a woman was hospitalized due to a shooting Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 7:30 p.m. they responded to Olive and Echo Avenues for a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported finding the female victim suffering from a gunshot and transported her to a local hospital.

The woman’s status is unknown at this time and investigators are actively gathering suspect information.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.