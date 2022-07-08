A 39-year-old woman was hospitalized after a police shooting in a "secured parking lot" at Mesa Police Department headquarters on Thursday.

Mesa police said a 39-year-old woman was hospitalized after a Thursday police shooting at the department's headquarters near University Drive and Robson Street.

According to Det. Brandi George with Mesa Police, an officer driving a "fully marked patrol" car was entering the north gate of a secured parking lot at the Mesa Police Department headquarters building just after 9 p.m. when an unknown car closely followed him through the gate and rammed the rear end of his patrol car.

"The officer got out of his vehicle, and this is when the officer involved shooting occurred," George said.

The driver of the "unknown car" was identified as a 39-year-old woman who was shot and taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Further details of the interaction were not provided by police, nor was the woman's identity.

"Officer involved shooting investigations take several hours to complete," said George. "The Mesa Police Department is actively involved in this investigation and will continue to provide updates as they become available."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman hospitalized after shooting at Mesa police headquarters