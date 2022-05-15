Woman is hospitalized after shooting near Lakewood Towne Center Saturday night, police say

A passenger in a vehicle was shot Saturday night in Lakewood following what police believe was an incident of road rage.

Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro said a woman was taken to an area hospital where she is expected to survive her injuries.

Around 9 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a shooting. Social media images show that police first responded to the Towne Center shopping area, but later learned that it happened at a nearby intersection.

Police think the shooting from one vehicle into another happened in the area of 100th Street Southwest and Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest, Zaro said.

Police are still investigating, he said.

This story was originally published by The News Tribune.