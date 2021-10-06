Woman hospitalized after Simi Valley officer-involved shooting

Dr. Phil CBS
Police and the FBI have been searching for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie since his mother reported him missing from the family home in North Port, Florida, on September 17, 2021. Laundrie is a person of interest in the homicide of his former fiancée, “van life” blogger Gabby Petito, 22, whose body was found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19. The couple had been camping in the area in late August before Brian returned to Florida alone on September 1, driving Gabby’s van. Brian Laundrie’s family insists they have no idea where he is, but Gabby’s parents and stepparents, Nichole and Jim Schmidt and Joe and Tara Petito, claim the Laundries know more than they’re letting on. “What did we do to find Gabby? We did anything to find Gabby,” says Joe. “What did they do to find Brian? I haven’t seen them on any TV shows, ‘find Brian.’ Why do you think that is?” “It’s an emotional rollercoaster,” says Gabby’s stepmother, Tara. “Our emotions are all already all over the place, and now this just plays with them.” Gabby’s mother, Nichole, says, “They have the key, and they just … they don’t care.” Where does Gabby’s family say they believe Brian Laundrie could be? Watch part one, “Gabby Petito’s Family Speaks Out – A Dr. Phil Exclusive,” on Tuesday. Then, on Wednesday, tune in for the conclusion, “Gabby’s Parents Come Together,” Check your local listing for air times. Gabby Petito’s family has started the Gabby Petito Foundation, dedicated to bringing awareness to the dual causes of domestic violence and missing persons. To learn more about the Gabby Petito Foundation or to donate, visit https://gabbypetitofoundation.org. WATCH: Gabby Petito’s Mom Claims Brian Laundrie’s Family Knows ‘A Lot More Information Than They’re Putting Out There’ TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story in the news?