Woman hospitalized after Simi Valley officer-involved shooting

Gregory Yee

A woman has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Simi Valley, authorities confirmed Tuesday night.

Officers were called around 7:45 p.m. to Yosemite and Los Angeles avenues for a report of a female armed with a knife, said Cmdr. Steve Shorts, a spokesman for the Simi Valley Police Department.

At some point, officers engaged the female, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Shorts said.

She was transported to a local trauma center, he said.

Further information about the incident was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

