Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Dorchester
Boston Police investigating after a woman was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to the area of 500 Geneva Ave. just after 4 p.m. where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound.
She was taken to a local area hospital with what police are saying non-life-threatening injuries.
No further information has been given at this time.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
