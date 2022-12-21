Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Dorchester

Boston Police investigating after a woman was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 500 Geneva Ave. just after 4 p.m. where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound.

She was taken to a local area hospital with what police are saying non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been given at this time.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

