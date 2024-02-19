Woman hospitalized after train rolls over her in Springfield

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a train rolled over a woman in Springfield Monday morning.

Crews responded to Industrial Drive at Highway 41 around 10:30 a.m. Investigators believe a train rolled over the woman earlier in the morning and she was discovered on the tracks by a second train.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

The victim was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where she is said to be uninjured but critically ill and hypothermic. It is unknown how long she had been out there on the tracks.

No additional information was immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.