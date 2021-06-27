Woman hospitalized after Visalia drive-by shooting
A drive-by shooting in Visalia sent a woman to the hospital late Saturday night.
A drive-by shooting in Visalia sent a woman to the hospital late Saturday night.
Black Chicagoans live on average nine years less than other city residents – and Covid means the disparity is likely to get worse Lori Lightfoot, the city’s first Black woman to serve as mayor, has pledged to work to address the root causes of inequality in Chicago. But will she be successful? Photograph: Shafkat Anowar/AP Citing a widening life expectancy gap between Black Chicagoans and other groups in the city, Mayor Lori Lightfoot last week called systemic racism a “deadly” public health cri
Authorities say a woman returned to her home around 1 pm and found a stranger inside with her 16-year-old daughter and an infant.
The woman was in a Harris Health System van on the South Freeway when the driver of a white Mercedes opened fire, police said.
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Sydney and some surrounding areas will enter a hard two-week COVID-19 lockdown on Saturday as authorities struggle to control a fast-spreading outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that has grown to 80 cases. Parts of Sydney, Australia's biggest city, were already under lockdown due to the outbreak, but health authorities said cases and exposure sites were increasing too rapidly. "Even though we don't want to impose burdens unless we absolutely have to, unfortunately this is a situation where we have to," said New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
One woman told her son she woke to creaking noises before the building collapsed.
U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Israel's outgoing president, Reuven Rivlin, at the White House on Monday for a broad discussion about U.S. efforts to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal and Israel's formation of a new government. The meeting takes place just weeks after Naftali Bennett took over as Israel's new prime minister, replacing Benjamin Netanyahu.
The 78-year-old man was killed when he turned the moped toward an oncoming pickup truck, the coroner’s office said.
Cardano (ADA) has reached a new milestone, as its total staking addresses pass the 650,000 mark.
One of the boys reportedly approached officers at the Fifth Third Pavilion, saying he’d been shot.
An author and pen pal of notorious family killer Chris Watts says he confided in her that he buried his wife Shanann’s body away from their children’s bodies because he "hated her so much" at that moment. Cheryln Cadle, the author of "Letters from Christopher: The Tragic Confessions of the Watts Family Murders," was featured in Lifetime's "Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts," which premiered Friday night. Cadle "became intrigued by Chris over the course of his trial and began exchanging letters with
As surviving family members of the collapsed Surfside condominium cling to all signs of hope, one family says it received 16 calls from a landline belonging to their grandparents who remain among the 156 unaccounted for as rescuers continue to search through debris for signs of life.
The customers were charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, per FOX13.
via FacebookJasmine Hartin—the billionaire’s daughter-in-law charged with killing a cop in Belize—is being tossed back in a notorious prison after her bail was withdrawn by an employee of her estranged husband.The decision followed a dramatic series of events that saw Hartin publicly confront her partner over custody of their children, get slapped with new charges, and be subjected to what her lawyer called “Gestapo” tactics.“I am really shocked by what is happening,” her new attorney, Dickie Br
Not once in court did Derek Chauvin or his mother show empathy toward or apologize to George Floyd's family. But Chauvin will be held accountable.
“I see it as a tremendous crisis. It’s not going to go away in a year or two," said Maria Haberfeld, a professor of police science at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.
The NOAA is now investigating.
In a letter, Allison Mack apologized for exposing others to "the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man" ahead of her sentencing.
Othal Wallace was found hiding in a treehouse located in a property affiliated with a Black militia group, the city's police chief said.
Smallville alum Allison Mack has issued an apologetic statement and made another plea as she awaits sentencing over her role in the NXIVM sex cult.
Mere days after federal prosecutors recommended that Allison Mack receive leniency for her involvement with the NXIVM cult, the former Smallville actress and her attorneys have directly requested no time behind bars. “It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry,” said a letter […]