Woman to host gun violence awareness rally Saturday at Mary Burnham Park in honor of son

LANCASTER — Laura Tabor knows firsthand the devastation gun violence can bring.

Her 16-year-old son, Haylen, was murdered in 2021 at a friend's apartment during a home invasion.

"I don't think there's any words to describe it," Tabor said of her loss. "It's horrendous. I still don't think I've properly wrapped my mind around it. I keep myself busy and try to keep doing things to honor him. For any parent, it's very hard. It's not something I'd wish on anybody."

Laura Tabor reads her impact statement to the Fairfield County Common Pleas Court during Landon Spears' sentencing hearing in 2001. Spears was one of four co-defendants charged with Tabor's son's death after a deadly home invasion. Tabor is hosting a gun violence awareness rally at noon Saturday at Mary Burnham Park at 924 E. Chestnut St. in honor of her son and other gun violence victims.

Tabor will host a gun violence awareness rally at noon Saturday at Mary Burnham Park at 924 E. Chestnut St. in her son's honor and for anyone else affected by gun violence.

Local pastor Casanova Green will be one of the speakers and two teens will sing a song they wrote. The day will also feature prayer and a balloon release. Tabor said the rally should last hour two or two and half hours and food will be available.

Tabor said she thinks gun violence is getting worse and she wanted to raise awareness of it with the rally. The rally follows three recent mass shootings that have made national headlines.

Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This came after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed in May and another in Buffalo, New York, where 10 Black people were killed.

She said she hopes people learn there's other ways to solve issues than through violence from the rally, especially teenagers.

Friends, family, and classmates of 16-year-old Haylen Tabor release balloons in his memory at Mary Burnham Park in Lancaster. Tabor, a Lancaster High School student, was shot and killed during an armed robbery Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Four people were sentenced in connection with the death of Haylen Tabor. Brandon McNally was sentenced to 18 to 20 and a half years for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. Conner Clark was sentenced to 16 to 21 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery. Austin Brown was sentenced to 21 years to life for murder and aggravated robbery. Landon Spears was sentenced to 16 to 21 years in prison, for one count of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery and two specifications involving a firearm.

