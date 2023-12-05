GENOA TWP. — Most police departments hold a "Shop With a Cop" event or two during the holidays. It’s a time when police buy gifts with children at local stores.

But this year, Michigan State Police troopers from Brighton got quite a surprise when someone tried to steal almost $728 worth of merchandise from the Walmart they were in.

There were 75 officers in the store when the person tried to get their five-finger discount.

According to MSP, someone told a trooper about the alleged thief. He got another officer to continue shopping with his young partner, then followed the woman outside to the parking lot.

There, to his surprise, he found she'd parked next to all the troopers’ cruisers.

The trooper arrested the 62-year-old Haslett woman and took her for a ride to the Livingston County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Woman at Howell Walmart tries to shoplift with 75 cops in-store