Woman from Hudson accused of sex crimes with child under 15

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a 58-year-old woman from Hudson is charged with four sex crimes involving a child.

Rosa Williams Hollifield was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault of a child.

The sheriff’s office says investigators got the tip on Friday. Detectives interviewed several people and did an “extensive investigation” before getting a warrant to arrest Hollifield.

BCSO says Hollifield is facing four counts of statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger.

Hollifield was being held in the Burke County jail on a $200,000 bond.

No other details have been released.

(WATCH: THC vapes seized from Burke County smoke shops)