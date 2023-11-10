Woman hurls hot coffee at toddler and father with Palestinian scarf, calling them ‘terrorists’ on Brooklyn playground: NYPD

A woman confronted a father, who was wearing a Palestinian scarf, and his toddler son at a Brooklyn playground earlier this week, deriding them as terrorists and hurling a cup of hot coffee at them, police said Friday.

The attacker, who was wearing black and white baseball cap, stepped up to the 40-year-old father and son at 12:30 p.m. at Edmonds Playground on DeKalb Ave. in Fort Greene on Tuesday, telling them, “You and your son are terrorists,” according to cops.

She threw a cup of hot coffee at the two, splashing the boy, police said. He was not hurt.

The father, clad in a black and white checkered keffiyeh, took out his phone and recorded the hateful woman in the act of tossing the hot brew, prompting her to run off.

The NYPD released the video of her and is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny on Thursday said hate crimes in the city, while down 8% for the year citywide, have surged since the Oct. 7 Hamas strike in Israel.

Between then and Monday, there have been 82 anti-Semitic incidents, compared to 31 during the same time frame last year, and six anti-ethnic incidents, compared to two last year. Four of those six involve Palestinians or those believed by the attackers to be Palestinian.