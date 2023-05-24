Woman hurls rock ‘the size of a football’ at officer’s face, California police say

A Ukiah police officer needed six stitches after a 34-year-old woman hurled an 8-pound rock at his face, California authorities reported.

An officer responding to reports of a disturbance on Tuesday, May 23, tried to talk to the woman involved but “she could not engage in a normal conversation,” a Ukiah Police Department news release said. He described her behavior as “erratic.”

The woman began to walk away, but when the officer tried to follow she picked up a rock “the size of a football” and hurled it at him, according to the release.

The rock hit the officer in the face, cutting his lip, police said. The woman then began punching him in the face.

The officer, who was “bleeding heavily,” wrestled the woman to the ground and detained her, authorities said.

She faces charges including with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, battery with great bodily injury on a peace officer and a parole violation, police said.

Ukiah is a city of 16,000 people about 115 miles north of San Francisco.

Falling rock pillar kills 16-year-old celebrating end of school, Utah officials say

Stray bullet gets lodged in head of 2-year-old playing outside day care, Utah police say

Woman runs over and kills her boyfriend during an argument, Arizona police say