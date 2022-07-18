Woman hurt after escaping handcuffs, leaping from moving squad car, Pineville cops say

A woman under arrest suffered serious injuries when she escaped a pair of handcuffs and jumped from a moving police car, according to the Pineville Police Department.

Morgan Johnson, 27, remains hospitalized with “life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Willow Ridge Apartments, just north of Atrium Health Pineville.

Pineville police were summoned to the apartment community in reference to a domestic disturbance and encountered Johnson, who was “intoxicated and agitated with police,” officials said.

Woman under arrest suffers life-threatening injuries during escape from moving police car in Pineville, N.C., Pineville Police Department reports.

“Johnson assaulted her boyfriend in front of officers, causing her arrest,” police said.

“While being transported, (she) was able to get one hand out of her handcuff and proceeded to manually push/slide the rear window of the police vehicle down, creating a small opening. ... Unfortunately as the police vehicle slowed down, (she) was able to get through the small opening and exited the police vehicle while still moving.”

The officer stopped, called for medics, and “began life-saving measures/medical treatment” on Johnson, officials said.

“Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Morgan Johnson and her family as she continues to fight through these injuries,” Pineville police said in the release.

“Our officer who was transporting Morgan Johnson was emotionally affected by this incident and we are extending outside assistance for our officer’s well being. This has truly effected everyone involved and it will be thorough investigated.”

An investigation is underway involving the department’s Internal Affairs Division and the N.C. Highway Patrol, officials said.

