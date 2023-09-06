Woman hurt in Lynn crash involving carjacked SUV ID’d as teacher who was on way to school

A woman hospitalized following a rollover crash involving a carjacked vehicle in Lynn on Tuesday morning has been identified by a relative as a Lynn Public Schools teacher who was on her way to school.

Amber Fournier, 40, of Malden, was driving her white Honda SUV through an intersection at Chestnut and Essex streets when a black Nissan Rogue sped through a red light at a high rate of speed and struck the side of her car, flipping it over on its roof.

Fournier’s relative told Boston 25 that she was heading to class when the Rogue, which police say was stolen at gunpoint on Monday night, barreled into her as the driver attempted to evade pursuing Lynn police officers.

He also told Boston 25 that Fournier’s family wants their privacy as she recovers at the hospital. The Lynn Public School District is not commenting on the accident at this time.

Video from the scene showed the white Honda SUV flipped on its roof in the middle of the roadway and the stolen Nissan with a crumpled hood, resting outside Tony Tipico Restaurant. Video surveillance recorded at the restaurant showed police chasing a suspect on foot on Chestnut Street, away from the scene of the crash.

Leanna Rockwood, 22, of Boston, and an underage teenager from Haverhill were arrested following a brief foot chase, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Rockwood is due to be arraigned in Lynn District Court on Wednesday on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and possession of a Class B drug.

It’s not clear when the juvenile will be called to court. He is facing charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, marked lanes violation, failure to stop or yield, leaving the scene of personal injury, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

