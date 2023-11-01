Woman hurt in Northview Heights shooting

A woman was injured in a shooting in Northview Heights on Tuesday evening.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the 800 block of Mount Pleasant Road at 8:30 p.m. for reports of a potential domestic shooting.

Once on scene, first responders found a woman with a ricochet gunshot wound to her leg and injuries to her face.

She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

