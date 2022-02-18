Woman hurt, police close streets near site of SWAT standoff in Central El Paso

A domestic violence incident sparked a SWAT standoff Friday morning.

Central Command officers responded to the call in the 3900 block of La Luz Avenue, police said in an alert issued shortly before noon.

A woman was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, an El Paso Police Department spokesperson said.

“We believe it could be a domestic dispute, but we’re not clear on all the details right now,” police spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez said at a news conference.

He said a man who lived at residence went back inside after responding officers had made contact with him, then barricaded himself inside and refused to come out.

Central Command officers then notified SWAT and the Police Department’s Crisis Management Team, which made an attempt to contact him to try to resolve the situation peacefully.

“We’ve been talking to him,” Gomez said.

He added, “We did have one female transported to the hospital. I don’t know the extent, but I believe the injuries were minor.”

Gomez said: “We do think that it’s an isolated incident. We don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.”

He urged people to stay out of the area.

“We’re gonna do what it takes in order to try to end this situation peacefully,” he said, adding: “It’s up to the person that’s in the house and hopefully we can resolve it very soon.”

Streets around the scene were closed and Gomez urged residents to have patience and let the police work. He said streets would open again once that could be done safely.

Gomez said he believes the barricaded man has access to weapons, but did not have specifics on the types of weapons.

He said police had concerns about the line of fire from the residence, which is why officers in the area were asking onlookers not to stand in certain areas.

“It’s just an unknown that we don’t want to take a chance on,” he said.

By late Friday afternoon, the incident already had lasted more than four hours, with no surrender.

It was the second SWAT standoff in two days.

Northeast Regional Command officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at 12:26 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Cornell Avenue in Northeast El Paso.

Police said an investigation revealed Benjamin Banda, 45, of Northeast El Paso, had entered a residence that he was not allowed to be in because of a protective order that was issued against him a few days earlier.

Benjamin Banda

Officers tried to talk to Banda, but he was noncompliant and refused to talk with the police and leave the home, according to a news release.

The Police Department’s SWAT and Crisis Management Team responded and were able to convince him to surrender. Banda was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on bonds totaling $120,000 on charges of violation of bond/protective order and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jail records show he still was being held late Friday afternoon.

