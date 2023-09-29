Woman hurt as truck jumps sidewalk in front of East Sacramento school and carjacking scene

A white Dodge truck clipped a woman Friday afternoon after driving onto a sidewalk on Alhambra Boulevard near where an alleged carjacking suspect was arrested by authorities.

It happened in front of Miwok Middle School at Alhambra Boulevard and J Street. Witnesses having lunch at the Limelight Bar & Cafe said the motorist was speeding westbound on J Street when the vehicle made a right-hand turn onto Alhambra, struck a pedestrian island in the street and popped a tire before driving onto the sidewalk in front of the schoolyard as police and other first responders were processing the unrelated carjacking scene.

After hitting a pedestrian, the driver crashed into a chain-link fence at the front of the school on I Street. The motorist remained inside the vehicle and their condition in the wake of the crash was not known, according to Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Anthony Gamble. He said officers were still processing the scene as of 2:15 p.m. and more information about the driver was expected later.

Police immediately ran across the street to render aid to the person struck. Gamble said the pedestrian suffered “apparent minor injuries” that were not considered life-threatening. A Bee reporter and photographer saw the victim talking with police as bystanders ran toward the area to offer assistance.

“I wanted to make sure they were OK,” said Ashley Steiner, who jumped out of her vehicle to offer aid to the pedestrian.

Miwok Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown and no students were in danger from either incident, school officials said in an email to parents.

“There was some police activity in the area that I want to make you aware of,” said Principal Cristin Tahara in the statement. “This afternoon there was a suspected carjacking suspect in the area causing law enforcement to be in the area. At no point were any of our students in any danger.

“Unrelated to that incident, an adult was hit by a truck on Alhambra on the side of our school. The adult appears to be OK,” she said in her letter to parents. “The truck is currently on our sidewalk near the intersection of Alhambra and I Street. Police and paramedics are here and are assisting. Our students will be dismissed from school shortly, and this may impact traffic in the area. We will have staff outside helping with dismissal.”