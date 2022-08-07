Woman and husband chase off naked intruder trying to sexually assault her, NY cops say

A woman and her husband chased off a naked man who officials say broke into their home and tried to assault her.

The accused intruder, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas P. Lesson, scaled a building and broke into the couple’s Stillwater, New York, home from a second-story porch “while being fully nude” on Thursday, Aug. 4, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

He then tried to sexually abuse a woman who was asleep in bed with her husband, the sheriff’s office said.

But the couple woke up and chased Lesson out of their home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies later found him at his home in Stillwater, and he was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and two counts of attempted sexual abuse, the sheriff’s office said.

He “was arraigned in the Stillwater Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail.”

No other information had been released as of Sunday, Aug. 7.

Stillwater is about 25 miles north of Albany.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

