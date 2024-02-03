Woman identification sought after body found near creek during storm

SANTEE, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Investigators have not been able to identify the fingerprints of a woman found dead near a creek in Santee during last week’s historic storm.

The woman was located in the brush on the southern border of Forester Creek on the afternoon of Jan. 22, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. First responders tried to resuscitate the victim, but she could not be revived.

County officials describe the woman as either Caucasian or Hispanic, 5-foot-5 inches and weighing 229 pounds. She is between 45 and 55 years of age with brown eyes and brunette hair that is around 20 inches in length.

jane doe santee body

Scratchers winner turns $2 into $1.2 million in North County

The woman, who was found with no clothing or identification, was wearing a bracelet engraved with “Mama B” on the front and “4/21/2006” on the back of it. She also had a tattoo on her right leg of a dolphin with wings and hearts.

Santee Jane Doe jewelry

A man was also found dead near the same creek on Jan. 24. He has not been identified at this time.

Please contact the Investigations Unit of the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at (858) 694-2905 and reference case if you recognize the woman.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.