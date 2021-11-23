UPDATE Woman identified in Coal Township death investigation; man found in home jailed on drug charges

Nov. 23—COAL TOWNSHIP — A Coal Township man has been jailed on drug charges stemming from a police investigation that led to the discovery of a woman's body in a blood-spattered room on Sunday.

County Coroner James F. Kelley identified the woman as Sarah E. Jones, 61, of West Holly Street. She was pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m. Sunday, he said.

Kelley said an autopsy is scheduled for today in Allentown.

Coal Township Police filed a drug charge against Christopher Depka, 39, of West Holly Street, who was located inside the home during the investigation. Depka appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic late Sunday night on the charge. Depka is being held on $50,000 cash bail.

Police said they entered the home to conduct a welfare check and discovered a syringe and a black bag that contained suspected methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Police discovered a woman deceased inside a bedroom with blood on the right side of her body and blood spatter on the walls and ceiling, according to a search warrant signed by Gembic.

The warrant states a neighbor called police after she couldn't get in touch with Jones.

The neighbor said Jones had asked for onions on Saturday because she was making food and when the neighbor delivered the onions she noticed the woman had picked them up. When the neighbor tried to contact Jones she could not reach her and that's when she called police.

The neighbor said the two women had been communicating by phone and then it stopped, according to the warrant. The neighbor told police she called Jones and got no response.

When police arrived, they encountered an individual in a bathroom, later determined to be Depka, who told them he was ripping up the floor to replace it, according to the warrant.

When officers continued to investigate they found the syringe and took Depka into custody before checking a bedroom and discovering Jones's body and a baseball bat near the bed where she was discovered, the warrant said.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz and Coal Township Police declined to comment on the investigation.