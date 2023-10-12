Woman identified in fatal rollover crash after police pursuit in Marysville

A woman who was killed in a rollover crash on a southbound Interstate 5 offramp in Marysville has been identified.

At about 2 a.m. on Oct. 6, Marysville police responded to a report of car break-ins in the 14500 block of 51st Avenue Northeast.

Officers were told the suspects were associated with a black Cadillac Escalade, which officers saw leaving the area when they arrived.

A short time later, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the Escalade backed into a nearby driveway.

When officers approached the SUV, the male driver got out of the car, but the female passenger slid over to the driver’s side, driving towards officers and patrol cars.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to police, the woman then drove into the oncoming path of a Marysville police officer, who had to swerve out of the way to avoid a collision.

Due to the attempted assaults on police, officers pursued the Escalade southbound on Interstate 5, at which point the woman lost control of the Escalade and crashed into trees alongside the highway.

Medics arrived and removed the woman from the SUV and transported her to Providence Hospital in Everett, where she died.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Lacey Ische, 32, of Marysville, who died of blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled an accident.