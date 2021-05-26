Woman who identified predator in 1953 may finally get reward

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SUSAN HAIGH
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Connecticut legislators on Wednesday moved closer to making amends with a Hartford woman who helped in the identification, arrest and conviction of a man nearly 70 years ago, when she was a teenager who had been assaulted by him.

The House of Representatives voted unanimously in favor of a bill that finally issues a $3,000 reward that had been denied to the woman, who is now in her 80s and known by the pseudonym Patricia “Pidgie” D’Allessio. It's a name used to protect her anonymity in a book describing the crimes in the southwestern section of the city in 1953.

“It’s hard to believe that we sometimes have the ability to redress injustices of the past, but this is a case where we have an opportunity to grant a small measure of justice to an individual,” said Rep. Edwin Vargas, D-Hartford.

As a teen, the woman was grabbed from behind while walking along a Hartford street, forced into a backyard and sexually assaulted on a rainy night in 1953, according to the Hartford Courant. Vargas said the woman and her parents reported the assault to the Hartford Police Department but it was not taken seriously, even though there was evidence the man tried to strangle her with a scarf.

“Despite the red markings on her neck, the police discounted it as perhaps some boyfriend’s hickies,” Vargas said. “She was not taken seriously. The police moved on.”

Weeks later, an 11-year-old girl named Irene Fiederowicz was raped and strangled to death about a mile away, leading police to believe there was a serial rapist in the community. They returned to the teen known as “Pidgie" for help and she ultimately identified the man, Robert Nelson Malm, from a police lineup and testified against him in court.

“There was a $3,000 reward that had been posted by Governor (John Davis) Lodge at that time. Unfortunately, she was told that she had done her civic duty and that should be enough of a reward,” Vargas said. “Back then, $3,000 could have made the difference for Pidgie to have gone to college and have received a college education."

Despite the suggestion from some lawmakers on Wednesday to provide the woman with interest on that reward money, Vargas said it's the symbolic gesture that her family wanted.

The bill now awaits action in the Senate.

Recommended Stories

  • Police officer stole department’s ammo, sold it to shooting range, SC investigators say

    The now-former Upstate police officer was arrested by state authorities.

  • Planned Parenthood, ACLU sue to block Arkansas ban on most abortions

    Women's health provider Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday filed a lawsuit challenging Arkansas' ban on all abortions except in medical emergencies, one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the United States. Arkansas' law, which Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson signed in March and which is due to go into effect in late summer, makes it a felony for doctors to provide abortions except in medical emergencies, with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. Like many other abortion restrictions passed in Republican-led states in recent years, the law is part of a conservative effort to prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that guarantees a woman’s right to abortion before a fetus is viable, at around 24-28 weeks.

  • Belarus dictator blames 'Swiss bomb threat' in first comments since plane seizure

    Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday defended the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk, claiming it was the result of a bomb threat passed on from Switzerland. The Belarusian dictator was giving his first comments since he was accused of ‘high-jacking’ the Athens-Vilnius flight to arrest a dissident journalist and his girlfriend on Sunday. In a rambling and combative speech, Mr Lukashenko hit out at the West for blocking flights from Belarus in response to the incident, saying “ill-wishers” had “moved on from plotting riots to strangling us.” The former farm collective boss, who has ruled Belarus for 26 years, said it was his country’s “sovereign right” to arrest Roman Protasevich and his partner, master’s student Sofia Sapega. “Let his numerous Western patrons answer this question: Which intelligence services did this individual work for? Not only him but his accomplice as well,” he said.

  • Banning Crypto to Stop Hackers Is Like Banning Cheese to Stop Mice

    A Wall Street Journal op-ed argues that banning crypto can stop ransomware attacks, like the one on the Colonial Pipeline. The notion is ridiculous, says our columnist.

  • John Tavares thanks fans for surge in charity donations since his injury

    The Maple Leafs captain and his wife Aryne thanked fans for the "overwhelming" support the John Tavares Foundation has received over the past week.

  • Peru’s leading presidential candidate is a Marxist. He wants to nationalize everything | Opinion

    If front-runner Pedro Castillo wins Peru’s June 6 presidential elections, he could be the most radical leftist candidate to win a Latin American election in recent years. The platform he presented to run for the first-round election in April looks like it was lifted from the Russian Revolution in 1917.

  • 'Let's get justice for his family': Reward reaches at least $200K in search for shooter of 6-year-old boy on California freeway

    Aiden Leos, 6, was fatally shot last week during an apparent road rage incident on State Route 55 in Orange, southeast of Los Angeles.

  • Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment

    Actor and professional wrestler John Cena has apologized to fans in China after he called Taiwan a country in a promotional interview for his upcoming film and became the latest celebrity to face the fury of Chinese nationalists. In a short video posted Tuesday on Chinese social media site Weibo, Cena did not refer to Taiwan or go into much detail about the incident, which occurred earlier this month when he was doing a promotion for “Fast & Furious 9” with Taiwanese media. “In one interview, I made a mistake,” he said in heavily accented Mandarin Chinese.

  • First Tasmanian Devils born in the wild of Australia mainland in 3,000 years

    Tasmanian Devils have been born in the wild of Australia's mainland for the first time in more than 3,000 years, a conservation group said, with seven newborns raising hopes the endangered animals can sustain a new breeding population. The world's largest surviving marsupial carnivore, Tasmanian Devils were wiped out on the mainland after being hunted by dingoes, a type of wild dog, and have been confined to the island state of Tasmania ever since. Aussie Ark said the seven joeys were in good health and rangers will monitor their growth over the next few weeks.

  • Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Shares Sweet Snap with Sons Angelo and Lorenzo: 'Mawma & Her Boys'

    Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shares sons Angelo James, 2 next week, and Lorenzo Dominic, 8, plus daughter Giovanna Marie, 6, with husband Jionni LaValle

  • Three-year-old boy accidentally shoots sister, 2, after finding gun in home before family injured in car crash

    Surgeons at the hospital said that the girl received severe damage to her internal organs

  • Body of Man, 39, Found Inside Spanish Dinosaur Statue After Police Say He Fell In: Reports

    Police believe the 39-year-old man was trying to grab his cell phone when he fell into the statue

  • ‘Coup within a coup’ in Mali, as president and prime minister detained

    The man who led a military coup in Mali last year has seized power after dismissing the country’s president and prime minister on Tuesday, in what the French president described as “a coup within a coup”. Mali’s interim vice president, Colonel Assimi Goita, took control of the country a day after the other two men were “kidnapped” from their homes and detained by army officers. He said he stripped the civilian leaders of their duties for attempting to “sabotage” the political transition, adding that “the scheduled elections will be held in 2022.” “The vice president of the transition saw himself obligated to act to preserve the transitional charter and defend the republic,” Col Goita said in a statement read by an aide on national television. The announcement threw Mali, which has been battling a fast-growing jihadist insurgency, into political instability once again after former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted in a coup by disgruntled military officers in August 2020. After weeks of protests against former president Keita, known as IBK, who was heavily criticised for his inability to control the insurgency and widespread government corruption, military officers encircled his home, fired shots into the air and made him resign on national television under duress. President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were appointed in September, under international pressure to form a transitional government which was due to last 18 months, before new presidential elections were to be held in February 2022. But the junta retained strong control over Mali’s administration and held key ministries. Then on Monday, some of the officials who had supported last year’s coup were sidelined from the defence and security ministries, two key roles, after growing criticism of the interim government. Just over an hour after the reshuffle was announced, army officials forcibly took Mr N’Daw and Mr Ouane from their homes and held them at Kati’s military headquarters, just outside of the capital Bamako. The move has sparked widespread international anger. Britain, the European Union and the United Nations condemned the move, calling for the “immediate and unconditional release” of Mali’s civilian leaders, who are still detained. The European Council said it “strongly condemns the kidnapping” of Mali’s leaders, and was considering targeted sanctions against the coup leaders. “What has been led by, again, the military putschists, is an unacceptable coup within the coup, which calls for our immediate condemnation,” French president Emmanuel Macron said after a European summit in Brussels. “We are ready, in the next few hours if the situation was not clarified, to take targeted sanctions on the protagonists.”

  • Two Convicted Murderers' Fight To Wed Each Other In Prison Ends After One Of Them Dies

    A man and a woman convicted in separate murders who fought the state of Nebraska for years for the right to marry each other will never have that chance after one of them died earlier this year. The death of 40-year-old Nicole Wetherell in February also ended the court case she and 49-year-old Paul Gillpatrick had waged since 2014 before any precedent could be established. Gillpatrick and Wetherell got engaged in 2011, but officials consistently denied their request to marry because the corrections department was unwilling to transport either of them to the other’s prison for a wedding ceremony. They were also not allowed to marry via video conference, because the law requires them to be physically in the presence of witnesses and a magistrate or minister. A U.S. District Judge ruled in the couple’s favor in 2019, but that decision was put on hold while the state appealed. They had met through a mutual friend in the 1990s, before they were imprisoned. Gillpatrick, who is in a Lincoln prison, was sentenced in 2010 to 55 to 90 years for second-degree murder in the 2009 killing of former Omaha firefighter Robby Robinson. Wetherell was serving a life sentence at a prison in York for first-degree murder for the 1998 stabbing of Scott Catenacci in Bellevue. Wetherell died Feb. 26 with an undisclosed medical condition, officials said. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the case Wednesday before deciding the state's appeal, according to the Omaha World-Herald. The executive director of the Nebraska American Civil Liberties Union Danielle Conrad said the case is a reminder that “justice delayed is justice denied.” The ACLU represented the couple. “The bottom line is this: Our clients were simply asking for the ability to marry. Marriage is a fundamental right, including for Nebraskans who are incarcerated,” Conrad said. She said Gillpatrick and his legal team are evaluating his options.

  • A petition to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House has been signed by over 100,000 people after she compared mask mandates to the Holocaust

    Marjorie Taylor Greene's comparison between mask mandates and the Holocaust was followed by a surge in signatories to the petition.

  • Man pleads guilty, faces life term for deadly smuggling run

    A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges arising from a migrant smuggling run that ended with a deadly chase and crash that killed five of his passengers. Jorge Luis Monsivais Jr. of Eagle Pass, Texas, could be sentenced to life imprisonment for his Monday guilty pleas in Del Rio, Texas, to various conspiracy, illegal transport and illegal harboring counts.

  • Woman shares Ring doorbell footage of bizarre encounter with delivery driver: ‘Why would they do that?’

    A woman is going viral after sharing Ring camera footage of her bizarre run-in with a delivery driver.

  • This superyacht CEO didn't sell Jeff Bezos a $500M boat but confirms demand is 'absolutely incredible'

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is reportedly building a massive superyacht. One industry insider explains the craze.%

  • Several people found dead in Ohio shooting

    At least five people were found dead from a shooting on Monday in West Jefferson, Ohio, a suburb of the state's capital and largest city, Columbus, according to local media. At least three people were found shot dead in a building, with more victims dead outside at the same location, though a precise number of casualties was not immediately confirmed, two Columbus-based television stations said. TV stations WSYX and WCMH attributed the information to West Jefferson Police Chief Chris Floyd, who said the shooting took place on a dead-end street, which led him to believe that the victims had been targeted. WCMH said the crime scene was a home in West Jefferson, a town of about 4,000 residents about 15 miles west of Columbus. Police were alerted to the shooting by a passerby who called the emergency number 911. Officers secured the scene and started looking for a suspect and evidence. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Madison County Sheriff's Office were reportedly assisting West Jefferson police in the investigation.

  • Texas 2023 five-star RB commit to visit Oklahoma in June

    Texas 2023 five-star running back commit Rueben Owens (El Campo, Texas) set to visit Oklahoma in June.