Woman identified as victim in east Charlotte homicide

Detectives released the name of the woman killed in east Charlotte on Friday morning.

Diana Perez-Barrera, 27, was found dead in a home on Turquoise Drive around 6 a.m. Friday after police responded for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

A suspect hasn’t been identified in the case yet.

The investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS.

