Woman IDs four more Henryetta victims

May 2—An Oklahoma woman said on social media Tuesday that her daughter and grandchildren were among seven people found dead Monday at a Henryetta residence.

Officials found seven bodies Monday during a search for two missing teens after executing a search warrant at the residence of Jesse McFadden, 39, who had previously served prison time for rape and grand larceny and was set to face trial that morning in a child sex crimes case.

Janette Mayo, of Westville, Oklahoma, posted Tuesday on Facebook that the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office notified her late Monday that her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, were among the victims found at the eastern Oklahoma residence. Authorities said they were no longer looking for the missing girls after finding the bodies, and Mayo claimed McFadden killed them all.

"My daughter loved her children and, yes, she married the man who killed them but she was fooled by his charm," Mayo posted. "I hurt just like the other families but he took my world from me."

CNHI Oklahoma could not independently confirm the information in the post.

Authorities issued an endangered missing advisory Monday morning for 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer that stated they could have been traveling with McFadden. Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice did not identify any of the victims found pending a medical examiner's investigation, but confirmed authorities stopped looking for the two missing teenagers.

"We believe that we have found the persons; we just are waiting for confirmation," Rice said. "Our hearts go out to their family and friends, schoolmates and everyone else. It's just a tragedy in Okmulgee County."

Rice said authorities "have no idea" what happened and continue an investigation into the motive behind the deaths.

"We're still doing everything we can, just in case there is still something that is left open," Rice said. "We don't want to miss anything."

Rice said his department investigates all unattended deaths like homicides, but did not release any details.

Court records show McFadden was released from prison in 2020 after serving sentences in Pittsburg County District Court for first-degree rape and grand larceny.

According to records the News-Capital obtained, McFadden was charged in 2003 with first-degree rape after he tied up a girl and raped her.

McFadden pleaded not guilty to the crime and accepted an Alford Plea of 20 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. He requested a sentence modification in 2004, saying he felt "very bad" for what he did and that he thought about it every day. A Pittsburg County judge denied the request.

Rape in Oklahoma is an 85% percent crime, meaning McFadden was required to serve at least 17 years to become eligible for parole.

Court records show McFadden was out on a $25,000 bond for a case in Muskogee County for soliciting sexual conduct/communicating with a minor by use of technology and procuring, producing, distributing and/or possessing juvenile pornography.

McFadden was charged with the crimes after he was found with a cellular device while at the Jess Dunn Correctional Center and was determined to be communicating with an underage girl.

Records show a trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning and a no-bond warrant was issued after McFadden did not show up for court.