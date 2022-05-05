Woman ‘immobile’ after Lexington man allegedly shot her in the back, police say

A man from Lexington is facing an assault – domestic violence charge after he allegedly shot a woman in the back, sending her to the hospital, according to court documents.

On April 16 just before 9 p.m., police officers were dispatched to a residence on Hill View Place for a report of a shooting, according to court documents. Arriving officers found a female who had been shot in the back and she was sent to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

The bullet nearly struck the woman’s spine, according to court records. She’s been immobile in the hospital since the incident, according to a court document.

Police also found the victim’s vehicle at the scene of the shooting. Her vehicle had a “gunshot strike” in one of the windows, according to court records.

Tone Broadus, 31, was identified as a suspect by investigators, according to court documents. He was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Fayette County Detention Center.

Broadus is being held on a $10,000 bond. He’s set to appear in court Tuesday.