A woman was impaled by a metal pole while riding in the passenger seat of a car, but somehow miraculously survived





A California woman narrowly escaped a gruesome death after a long metal bar fell off a big rig truck, and burst through the underside of her car's exterior, impaling her in the leg.

Police and firefighters arrived to pull the bar out of the woman's leg and rush her to the emergency room.

Photos of the accident released by the California Highway Patrol show the woman's impaled leg. Another photo shows a firefighter holding the bar after it had been removed from the woman's leg.

Unsecured cargo loads like this resulted in 200,000 crashed between 2011 and 2014, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety . Five hundred of those accidents resulted in deaths.

Photo: California Highway Patrol South Sacramento

California Highway Patrol / Facebook

The California Highway Patrol described the moment the accident occurred in a statement posted on Facebook.

"The metal bar then bounced up and entered the right front of the Chevy, traveled through the engine compartment and entered the passenger compartment of the Chevy and impaled the right leg of the right front passenger," the CHP statement reads. "The driver of the Impala exited the freeway and called 911. The big rig failed to stop and continued to travel on northbound SR-99."

A photo of the accident, posted online to the CHP Facebook page, shows the woman sitting in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet sedan with the metal bar jutting out violently from underneath the dashboard glove compartment. The bar blasted through the interior of the car and pierced the woman's leg halfway up her shin, pinning her leg against the seat cushion.