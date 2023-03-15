Woman impersonating GBI agent showing up at Cobb homes asking for “crooks” and “cowards”

Police are searching for a woman accused of impersonating a GBI agent.

Investigators said the woman goes by the name Tracy Allen and she’s been spotted on security camera going door-to-door in a Cobb County neighborhood.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was near one of the homes the woman approached and talked to the family that lives there.

Chad Lavigne said they spotted Allen driving slowly in front of their house late one night, and after that, she sped into their driveway. Lavigne said that before the woman approached their house, his son pretty quickly slammed the front door because it was cracked open.

Much of the encounter was caught on their doorbell camera.

“It was pretty scary to see a lady pull into our driveway that we didn’t know,” Lavigne said.

In video, the woman who identifies herself as Allen said she was “Looking for the Crooks, I mean the Cowards residence.”

“Do the Cowards live here?” she asks in the video.

When Lavigne told her no, things got even stranger.

“Tracy Allen with the GBI is looking for them,” the woman, who the Lavignes thought had a gun, said.

“It appeared to be a gun holster,” Stevie Lavigne said. “With my experience in seeing them and having them myself, that’s what it appeared to be. I told the kids to get back at that time and we weren’t going to answer the door.”

Stevie Lavigne said that just by the way Allen looked and was conducting herself the family did not think she was actually an officer.

Neighbors shared video of the woman doing the same thing at another house along Falcon Shores Court nearby last week.

“It’s strange,” Kyle Costello said. “She had her phone out too, like she was ready to record something. I just feel weird. It’s creepy to the extent someone would go.”

Police sent Allen’s picture to other agencies in Cobb, so all hands are on deck to catch her.

Newell looked into Allen’s criminal background and learned that this is not the only time she showed up unannounced to the same house.

Tracy Allen was charged with criminal trespassing two times in 2018 in the same neighborhood.